FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after crashing a car into a home in Williamson County on Sunday night.
Franklin Police say they responded to reports of a car into a residence in the 300 block of Battle Avenue around 11:50 p.m.
Officers at the scene say the driver of the car fled but fortunately, no one was inside the home.
A Williamson County Sheriff's Deputy reportedly saw 18-year-old Alona Sanford walking nearby and she was later identified as the driver.
Sanford suffered minor injuries, however, the vehicle and the home had significant damage.
Police say she is charged with leaving the scene of a crash. She is free on $2,000 bond.
