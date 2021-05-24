NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Nashville Fire are working to battle a 2-alarm apartment fire near Brentwood Monday night. The fire was called in to 911 around 8:16PM.
According to Nashville Fire, 18 units in the complex have been affected by the fire. The Red Cross will be assisting those families.
Fire officials tell us that getting water to the fire was difficult. The apartment complex is on a 'private' water supply, which was not enough to fight the fire. The firefighters had to daisy-chain their engines together from a hydrant at the bottom of the hill to get adequate water to the fire.
Right now the NFD is waiting on Piedmont Natural Gas to get a supply line to the burning building shut-off.
Our incident command has requested the assistance of @RedCrossTN to assist with displaced residents. We have at least 18 units impacted. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/j3LFhpcKf5— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) May 25, 2021
