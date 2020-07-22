COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 20 people involved in the Tennessee Tech football program have tested positive for COVID-19.
As recommended by the NCAA, the university in Putnam County tested its football student-athletes and its 'inner-bubble' of the program when everyone returned to campus.
A 14-day quarantine period was then put in place before team activities started back up.
Out of 113 tests, 16 student-athletes and 2 people in the 'inner-bubble' tested positive for COVID-19. School officials say that these numbers were expected due to the statewide and national COVID-19 testing results.
The Tennessee Tech Director of Athletics, Mark Wilson, released the following statement on the program moving forward:
Tennessee Tech will be using guidelines from the State of Tennessee Department of Health and the CDC regarding student-athletes who are isolated due to a positive test or quarantined due to contact tracing. The guidelines state that individuals must be symptom free and have a normal temperature for the last 72 hours of the required isolation/quarantine period in order to be allowed to return to normal activity.
The university is planning on its football team activities to begin on July 28th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.