Deadly shooting on Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl has died after she was found shot in a car on Thursday night. 

Officers at the scene tell us they responded to Whites Creek Pike and Green Lane when they found the teen shot. 

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She later died from her injuries. 

Investigators say they believed the shooting happened at a different location from where they found her. Officers are working to find that crime scene. 

