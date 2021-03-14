CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police responded to an early Sunday morning stabbing that began with an attempted carjacking.
Police say that around 1:15 a.m., a 17-year-old male approached a man in the drive-thru of a restaurant in the 1600 block of Ft. Campbell Blvd.
The suspect demanded the victims vehicle while being armed with a knife. After being stabbed by the suspect, the unidentified victim was able to wrestle the knife away, causing the suspect to flee the area on foot.
A short time after this, another man was approached by the same 17-year-old demanding his vehicle. A short struggle began when the man refused to give up the car.
The suspect fled this scene once he began to hear sirens that were heading in the direction of where he had stabbed the first victim.
Officers were able to locate the suspect and place him into custody.
The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.
