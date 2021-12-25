NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Metro Police have charged a 17-year-old in a single-car crash that killed his father Saturday morning.
According to police, the teen has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault, and driving without a license. The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m.
Police say that the 17-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry inbound in the 1300 block of S. Dickerson Pike when the car left the roadway and hit a utility pole.
Francisco Camaja-Taperia, the 52-year-old father of the teen, was riding in the back seat without wearing a seatbelt. He was fatally injured after impacting the windshield.
According to police, the teen smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier. Both he and a front seat passenger were wearing seatbelts and were not seriously hurt.
The teen was booked into juvenile detention.
