NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 17-year-old is facing murder charges after a man was killed during a gun transaction in East Nashville last month.

Metro Police say on February 3, 22-year-old Braxton Cooper went to the Berkshire Place Apartments on Porter Road to buy a gun from 17-year-old Dewaun White.

Officers say while making the gun transaction inside Cooper's car, an altercation happened and Cooper was shot and killed.

White was arrested on Wednesday and booked into juvenile detention.