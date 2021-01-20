NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two races of the periodical cicadas with a life cycle or 13- and 17-years will appear in Tennessee due to the states location.
The 13-year cicadas are more commonly found in southeastern states while the 17-year are found in more northern areas.
The species coming in, Broods, are designated by scientists by roman numerals.
There are three 13-year cicada broods (XIX, XXII and XXIII), and 12 of the 17- year cicada broods (I-X, XIII and XIV).
Adults usually emerge in early May in large numbers when the soil temperature 4 inches deep is 67 degrees Fahrenheit.
Four or five days after emergence, the males start “singing.” This high-pitched, shrill call is produced by two drum-like membranes on the side of the abdomen.
This song serves as a mating call for females which then begin laying eggs.
Apple, pear, dogwood, oak and hickory are favorite hosts; however, many others have been reported.
More information on the cicadas and their life can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.