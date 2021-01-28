A short time ago, Mt. Juliet Police told News4 that Austin was found safe in a backyard of a home nearby the search area.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who has autism. Austin, no last name given, walked away from his home on Oakhall Drive.
He is a white male, 5'4", 112 pounds and is wearing a blue flannel shirt, black sweatpants, and red headphones.
If you see Austin, please call 911.
