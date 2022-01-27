CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Clarksville Police announced on Friday the 16-year-old runaway was found in Georgia and is safe.
Aiden Douglas was located by Georgia State Police, after leaving his home on Sunday night on Spring Haven Drive, according to CPD.
