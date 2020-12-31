NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with Metro Police charged 16-year-old I’yendaye Byrd for shooting and killing 39-year-old Demarius Scales on Charles Court today around 2PM.
Byrd was in a physical fight with a girl when Scales came out to break it up. After arguing, Byrd pulled out a gun. Scales went inside his home and also got a gun. Shots were fired and Scales was killed.
The gun that the 16-year-old used to kill Scales was stolen from Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.