MT. JULIET (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are searching for a driver involved in a road rage incident Sunday night.
Police say they were called to the area of Willoughby Station Boulevard and South Greenhill Road around 8 p.m. after a 16-year-old driver was reportedly punched.
The victim told police the driver walked up to their window, grabbed their glasses, and struck them in the face. The suspect allegedly walked up to the victim's car because he thought the victim was following too close.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 20's with dark brown/black hair, a short-trimmed beard, wearing a black shirt. He was driving a 2 or 4-door, gray Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck with a white license plate that had red letters.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.
