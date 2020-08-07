NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued 16 Metro civil citations Thursday to persons not complying with the Health Department's mask order for Nashville.
400 verbal warnings were also given.
Metro Police will be increasing their presence on Broadway late afternoon Friday until midnight. They will also be out in bigger numbers Saturday as well taking all necessary steps to ensure mask compliance.
MNPD officers on Broadway Thur issued 16 Metro civil citations to persons not complying with the Health Department's mask order. We will increase our presence on Broadway late afternoon thru midnight today & tomorrow and take all necessary steps to ensure mask compliance.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 7, 2020
Three teams of eight officers each will conduct walking patrols on Broadway beginning by 4 p.m.
Six additional officers will be on ATV's and conduct mobile enforcement, including stopping and citing any "transpotainment vehicles operating in violation of the health order.
The police department will be joined on Broadway by staff from the Metro Health Department, Transportation Licensing Commission, Beer Board and the Fire Marshal’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office will base its mobile booking vehicle in Riverfront Park on both nights.
People who violate this order could receive a Metropolitan Government citation for adjudication in Environmental Court, or a State of Tennessee criminal misdemeanor citation. Under state law, violation of Metro Health's mask order in a Class C misdemeanor.
