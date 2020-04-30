Davidson County Map

Davidson County Map

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says 16 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Davidson County Jail. 

Of those 16, five of them have reportedly recovered from the virus.

The sheriff's office also says 94 inmates are on some level of COVID-19 restriction.

Nine DCSO employees have also tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them have since recovered. 

Officials tell us the total Davidson County Jail population is 972.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Inmates at Trousdale Turner prison to be tested for COVID-19
Inmates, employees test positive for COVID-19 at Davidson County Jail
Davidson County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.