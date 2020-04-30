NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says 16 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Davidson County Jail.
Of those 16, five of them have reportedly recovered from the virus.
The sheriff's office also says 94 inmates are on some level of COVID-19 restriction.
Nine DCSO employees have also tested positive for COVID-19. Three of them have since recovered.
Officials tell us the total Davidson County Jail population is 972.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.