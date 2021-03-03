NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Tree Foundation has planned an event happening today in remembrance of last year's tornado.
Starting at noon, the organization will plant 150 trees along the path of the tornado that left its mark in East Nashville.
The trees will be dedicated to honor first responders, NES workers, and the thousands of volunteers who stepped up to help.
Once planted, you'll be able to see those trees at Lockeland Spring School, The Church at Lockeland Springs, and Residences on Holly Street.
