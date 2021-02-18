NASHVILLE, TM (WSMV) - Many are trying to get home while tourists are trying to leave Music City through Nashville International Airport. Still, travelers have been dealing with hundreds of canceled flights this week.

BNA crews have been continuously working to keep our runway as straightforward as possible. Several flights left Nashville on Thursday. But, on Thursday morning alone, there were 158 flights in and out that were canceled because of the elements.

Travelers scrambling to find flights at Nashville airport Travelers are scrambling at Nashville International Airport to try and get out before the next winter storm strikes.

BNA has also had some other cold weather-related issues. Some pipes at the airport froze overnight, and maintenance got in right away to correct the problem before getting worse. This issue was mainly in their administration building. BNA officials said no flights were affected by the issue.

Thursday was busy at BNA as hundreds of people were trying to get on flights since Monday. Travelers talked about their experience.

“We were canceled yesterday,” traveler Kristine Zahm said. “We’ve been trying any adventure.”

“Right after we get our boarding passes printed out, then we get an email saying our flights been canceled,” traveler Don McCormick said. “God willing well, get to get out of here today.”

There was one other big problem the weather caused a snack shortage. Some of the airport’s suppliers couldn’t make it because of dangerous road conditions. Before heading to BNA, travelers are advised to check their flight status and fill up on snacks so they are not hungry during their travels.