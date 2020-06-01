BEDFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old tragically lost her life while she was kayaking with her parents in Manchester Sunday morning.
TWRA officials say the family was kayaking on Duck River in the section below Normandy Dam around 2 p.m.
The 15-year-old girl, who was wearing a life jacket, capsized near Courtner's Mill where the river has cut a channel around the low head dam.
Crews say she was swept into a downed tree and was pinned underwater. Her parents tried to free her, but swift currents prevented any rescue.
The Bedford County Tech Team, Bedford County EMS, Bedford County Fire, Normandy Fire, Bedford County Sheriff Department and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency all responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.