NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the back Monday night. The shooting happened outside a home in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South.
The teen was with other friends when the shooting happened. They were taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where they passed away Wednesday.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
