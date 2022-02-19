NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police charged a 15-year-old Sunday with aggravated assault after a shot was fired as he attempted to evade apprehension from La Vergne Police Officers during a pursuit on Saturday night.

La Vergne police officials told News4 that police were in pursuit of a vehicle using excessive speed on I-24. Officers were soon told by their supervisor to terminate the pursuit.

Later that evening, officials said one of the same officers came in contact with the driver again, who was still using excessive speed in the La Vergne area.

After following the driver to the Nashville area, officers deployed a spike strip that successfully stopped the driver. Authorities said three male suspects then exited the car and took off on a foot.

Police said that the 16-year-old driver was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle. La Vergne Police reported that the 15-year-old ignored police commands to stop and a shot was heard as he entered the woods. Police say that they apprehended the teen in the woods and located a pistol nearby.

Officials told News4 that one of the suspects fired at the La Vergne officer, but did not hit him. Police were able to take all three men into custody.

Police say that the 15-year-old was charged with unlawful gun possession and evading arrest in addition to aggravated assault. Police also say that the teen claimed to have bought the pistol on the street for $500.

According to police, the 16-year-old driver was charged in Rutherford County with felony evading arrest. A second 16-year-old was in the vehicle as a rear seat passenger and police released him to the custody of his parents.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured or hit in this pursuit.