NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A total of 15 Transportation Security Administration agents at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) have tested positive for COVID-19.
There has been one new TSA case of COVID-19 reported at BNA since July 15.
TSA officials say one of those employees last worked as recently as July 22.
According to the TSA website, 1,528 federal employees have tested positive for COVID-19. While six employees have died from the virus, 1,041 employees have recovered from COVID-19.
To learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.