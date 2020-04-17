NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fifteen residents and six employees at Nashville Care & Rehab at Bordeaux have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release, a resident tested positive on April 13 after being transferred to the hospital from Bordeaux. Afterwards two more residents, one at Bordeaux and one at the hospital, then also tested positive.
The facility began testing residents and staff members on April 15 and 16 following the positive diagnosis.
Six staff members have also tested positive and will not return to work without special verified medical care. The facility continues to test all other wings.
“We all know that COVID is the most-fierce infection related crisis that we have faced in decades,” said Dr. Arif Nazir, Chief Medical Officer and President of Signature HealthCARE Medical Partners. “It’s not about if, but when, most of our institutions, both acute and postacute care, will be facing this. Signature HealthCARE is well-prepared to collaborate, innovate and partner with other committed partners to address this threat. We can’t be thankful enough for all the support we have received so far from various partners in addressing the COVID threat at Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at Bordeaux facility, including top medical experts in their field, an Infectious Disease Consultant, and a certified Infection Control Preventionist on site."
