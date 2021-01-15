NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 32-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he was caught with marijuana at Nashville International Airport (BNA) that he claimed were "gifts."
Court records say K-9 Havoc alerted Detective Kessler of a suspicious bag in BNA's baggage claim area.
Adrian Kinzer was identified as the owner of the bag.
Detectives say when they approached Kinzer, who flew in from Chicago, he claimed there were two Fedex boxes in his suitcase that were presents for his 6 and 8-year-old nieces.
Investigators looked inside and found 15 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed packages.
Court papers state that Kinzer told detectives that he had a truck parked on airport property. Drug paraphernalia used for drug sales and a loaded handgun was found inside his vehicle.
Kinzer is facing a felony drug offense and possession of a weapon charge, because he is a convicted felon.
