WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 15 people dead and around 30 people are still missing, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.

Davis said his teams have been responded to 911 calls including the recovery two more bodies, which will likely bring the death toll to 17. 

"Today, we are trying to get a good evaluation picture," Davis said.  

Now, search efforts are underway as families search for missing loved ones. Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School and it will remain open until 5 p.m. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.

Anyone seeking shelter in Humphreys County is advised to go to the following locations: 

  • YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson
  • Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville
  • Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly
  • Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly

The Red Cross has setup an online resource, so flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe. To access this resource, click here

However, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Drivers are being told "not attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways. Turn around, don’t drown."

Neighbors should check in on the elderly and any people living alone. People should also monitor radio and television broadcasts for information and instructions as well as charge any electronic devices in case of loss of power.

 

