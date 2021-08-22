WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 15 people dead and around 30 people are still missing, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.
Davis said his teams have been responded to 911 calls including the recovery two more bodies, which will likely bring the death toll to 17.
"Today, we are trying to get a good evaluation picture," Davis said.
Now, search efforts are underway as families search for missing loved ones. Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School and it will remain open until 5 p.m. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.
American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning to provide shelter, relief items and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson counties early Saturday morning.
However, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Drivers are being told "not attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways. Turn around, don’t drown."
Neighbors should check in on the elderly and any people living alone. People should also monitor radio and television broadcasts for information and instructions as well as charge any electronic devices in case of loss of power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.