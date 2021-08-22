WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County leaves 15 people dead and around 30 people are still missing, according to Sheriff Chris Davis.

Davis said his teams have been responded to 911 calls including the recovery two more bodies, which will likely bring the death toll to 17.

"Today, we are trying to get a good evaluation picture," Davis said.

Now, search efforts are underway as families search for missing loved ones. Emergency officials have reopened the reunification center at McEwen High School and it will remain open until 5 p.m. The mission of the center is to help loved ones get information from those searching.

Anyone seeking shelter in Humphreys County is advised to go to the following locations:

YMCA Dickson County, 225 Henslee Dr., Dickson

Fairfield Church of Christ, 1860 Tennessee 100, Centerville

Waverly Church of Christ, 438 W. Main St., Waverly

Waverly First Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., Waverly

The Red Cross has setup an online resource, so flood survivors can register and let family and friends know they are safe. To access this resource, click here.

Red Cross open shelters, to begin surveying flooded areas on Sunday American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning to provide shelter, relief items and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman, Humphreys and Dickson counties early Saturday morning.

However, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office advises people to avoid travel unless “absolutely necessary.” Drivers are being told "not attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways. Turn around, don’t drown."

Storm Impacts Multiple bridges and roadways – SR1/US70, SR230, SR48N – remain closed today from flooding and debris impacts.

Telecommunication services in the area, particularly in Humphreys County, are limited as AT&T and Verizon move resources to the area to improve voice, data, and internet access for the public and responders.

Boil water notices are in effect for the cities of Waverly and Bon Aqua, with Waverly reporting its water treatment facility is down.

More than 10,000 customers in the impacted counties remain without power.

Search and rescue teams performed more than 20 rescues and evacuations yesterday, with searches conducted in approximately 100 homes and 25 businesses.

Open shelters reported 89 occupants overnight.

Humphreys County reports three impacted schools.

Neighbors should check in on the elderly and any people living alone. People should also monitor radio and television broadcasts for information and instructions as well as charge any electronic devices in case of loss of power.