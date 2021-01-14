NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This is the first week Metro Public Health Department started their standby list to give leftover COVID-19 vaccine to those selected at random.
If you get the call to come to the East Nashville Public Health Center, you might have the golden ticket. The health department says 15,000 people each day put their names on the standby list each afternoon. So, the chance of getting selected is like winning the lottery.
“The first day, I believe we had two, and yesterday we had one leftover, and that individual got the shot,” explains Brian Todd, with Metro Public Health Department.
Right now, the health department is vaccinating people in the 1A2 phase, those who work in places like dental offices and funeral homes. What’s left of the vaccine goes to those on the standby list.
“We are opening vial by vial,” Todd says. “We don’t have three or four vials opened at once, and we are opening them just based on who we have inside the building.”
The idea is to use up all the vaccine each day, so nothing goes to waste. There are five doses in each vial, which means that most four people could be called into the East Nashville location each afternoon.
“If you sign up to be on the standby list and you get a phone call from a number that you aren’t familiar with, that could very well be the health department,” says Todd.
To get the shot, you need to put your name on the list every day, but it could be worth it.
“Once you’re in our system, let’s say the person that won it yesterday, that person is guaranteed - because he’s in our system - to get the second dose.”
If the vials are used in their entirety that day, there will be no doses given to the standby list. The health department wants to remind people to be on the list, and you must be in a 30-minute radius to the East Nashville location between 2:30 and 3 PM that afternoon.
