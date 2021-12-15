NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One person has been arrested and charged after nearly 14 pounds of marijuana was found in a vehicle at Nashville International Airport.
Officers patrolling the 2nd level curbside when they noticed a vehicle with darker than legal tint. When asking the sole occupant, Eric D. Douglas, to step out of the vehicle, marijuana was seen on the center console.
A large suitcase was later found in the vehicle with a UPS shipping label from Calabasas, California with Douglas's name on it.
Vacuum sealed packages of marijuana were removed from the suitcase along with more vacuum seal bags not being used.
Douglas is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
