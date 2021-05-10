4Warn weather alert

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service confirms that 14 tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee in the span of a week. Luckily, they were all very weak tornadoes. 

Monday May 3:

EF-0 Fredonia (Coffee County)

Tuesday May 4:

EF-0 Orlinda (Robertson County)

EF-0 Greenbrier (Robertson County)

EF-0 White House (Sumner County)

EF-0 Joelton (Cheatham/Davidson County)

EF-0 Goodlettsville (Davidson/Sumner County)

EF-0 Gallatin (Summer County)

EF-0 NW of Hartsville (Trousdale County)

EF-0 E of Hartsville (Trousdale County)

EF-0 Lafayette (Macon County)

EF-0 Alexandria (DeKalb County)

EF-0 Smithville (DeKalb County)

EF-0 North Sparta (White County)

Sunday May 9:

EF-0 Page High School area (Williamson County)

A small EF-0 tornado hit three miles southwest of Arrington in Williamson County during Sunday's storms. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.