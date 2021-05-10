NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service confirms that 14 tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee in the span of a week. Luckily, they were all very weak tornadoes.
Monday May 3:
EF-0 Fredonia (Coffee County)
Tuesday May 4:
EF-0 Orlinda (Robertson County)
EF-0 Greenbrier (Robertson County)
EF-0 White House (Sumner County)
EF-0 Joelton (Cheatham/Davidson County)
EF-0 Goodlettsville (Davidson/Sumner County)
EF-0 Gallatin (Summer County)
EF-0 NW of Hartsville (Trousdale County)
EF-0 E of Hartsville (Trousdale County)
EF-0 Lafayette (Macon County)
EF-0 Alexandria (DeKalb County)
EF-0 Smithville (DeKalb County)
EF-0 North Sparta (White County)
Sunday May 9:
EF-0 Page High School area (Williamson County)
A small EF-0 tornado hit three miles southwest of Arrington in Williamson County during Sunday's storms.
