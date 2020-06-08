NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Over a dozen people were on a boat when it capsized on Percy Priest Lake overnight in Nashville.
Fire officials say they got the call for a water rescue on Smith Springs Road. When crews arrived, the boat had capsized and people onboard were swimming to shore.
All 14 people on the boat were accounted for and uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.