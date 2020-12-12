14 men arrested in human trafficking investigation

A Human Trafficking investigation has resulted in the arrests of 14 men, who are “accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.”
The two-day operation was "aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee" with investigators placing "several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases."
The operation that started on Dec. 9 resulted in the following arrests:
- Gregory Joiner (DOB 7/12/60), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Thomas Baggenstoss (DOB 3/6/77), Knoxville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Rubelino Velasquez Salas (DOB 1/6/89), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- William Fugate (DOB 8/18/76), Riceville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Jerome Stewart (DOB 10/17/95) Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Marijuana
- Michael Scarlett (DOB 3/3/98), Houston, TX: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Khadim Gueye (DOB 9/26/87), Chattanooga, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Sibley Evans (DOB 7/10/77), Lupton City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Aurelio Hernandez (DOB 9/25/88), Roanoke, VA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Thomas Cochran (DOB 4/27/78), Carrollton, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Nicholas Underwood (DOB 9/9/99), Cohutta, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony
- Bersain Velasquez (DOB 5/24/79), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
- Qu’darius Smith (DOB 12/10/97), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana
- Nelvin Cruz-Cruz (DOB 2/17/72), Lilburn, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Chattanooga Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and Willowbend Farms worked together on the investigation.
For more on the TBI's efforts to address human trafficking, click here.
