135 Metro employees forced to pay back 2020 hazard pay

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - News4 Investigates confirmed 135 Metro Parks employees are being told they have to pay back thousands of dollars each in hazard pay from 2020.
In an email to News4 Investigates, metro parks spokeswoman Jackie Jones wrote, “Regarding hazard pay, this is an unfortunate situation that directly impacts approximately 135 of some of our hardest working employees. We are working with Metro HR and Finance to recover the overpayment of these federal funds in a manner that will lessen the impact to our employees.”
Jones then referred the question to a metro finance spokeswoman.
News4 Investigates reached out to metro finance for more explanation about the error.
It is also unclear if the hazard pay is related to COVID-19. Still, families of workers tell News4 Investigates it is related to the virus.
News4 Investigates also received two copies of letters being sent to metro parks employees that read employees were overpaid when awarded a recent hazard pay bonus.
One employee will now have to pay back more than $2,000 and another $3,364.
The letter reads that an error occurred that resulted in the overpayment.
That letter also states, “The overpayment of this federally-funded bonus was of no fault of your own. However, it is an error, and unfortunately, you are not enlisted to keep the overpaid amount.”
The letter then goes on to explain that the repayment will be spaced out over 2021.
Families of Metro Parks employees have privately reached out to News4 Investigates, stating that their family members’ have already spent the money.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 Investigates throughout the day for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.