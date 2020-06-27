NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An additional 135 inmates and four staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Correctional Development Center at 5113 Harding Place.
502 inmates and 164 staff were tested after 48 inmates had tested positive on Tuesday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
The additional positive results were all asymptomatic cases.
The DCSO will continue to work with the Metro Public Health Department regarding testing, medical housing of inmates, and staff safety guidelines.
