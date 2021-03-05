NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 13-year-old fleeing from a hit-and-run crash was involved in a deadly collision after running a red light at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Haywood Lane.
Police said the teen was in a Dodge Dart and was involved in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Danby Drive and Blackman Road in the Crieve Hall area.
He was speeding away from the crash when he ran the red light at Haywood Lane and crashed into a Dodge Charger pulling into the road from the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts around 9 a.m. The 71-year-old driver of the Charger died at the scene.
The teen was taken to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with non life-threatening injuries. Police said he will be facing charges in connection with the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of relatives.
Police said the car the Dodge Dart had not been reported stolen, but they have not been able to reach the owner.
