MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A 120-year-old Murfreesboro treasure announced they will shutter for good Wednesday, citing pandemic hardships.
“We were doing really good before it hit,” City Café Owner Teresa Kellogg said.
Kellogg said she wanted her family’s name to be the last on the list of nearly a dozen owners.
“I wanted to be here forever. I wanted to pass it down to my kids, to my grandkids,” she said. “In 120 years, it's been through a lot, it's seen a lot. It is sad that something like this has taken hold.”
Kellogg said the pandemic hit business hard, forcing her to make tough call, and break the news to her six remaining employees.
“We tried to make it through the end of the year,” she explained. “The hardest part of the whole thing is the holidays are coming up.”
It's the customers she’ll miss most.
“This was my dream,” she said. “This is my family… You see them every day, and they're just part of your heart.”
City Café leaves behind an enduring legacy on The Square.
“We treat everybody the same,” Kellogg said. “It doesn't matter who you are. When you walk in the door, your family. That's just the way it is.”
Kellogg said it was her honor to be part of it.
“I don't know what to do with myself anymore.”
Kellogg and her husband set up a GoFundMe to help support the employees they were forced to let go of. You can donate to it here.
