City Cafe

MURFRESSBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - After making their announcement to close their doors after 120 years, City Café will remain open thanks to the community coming together in support.

City Café Owner Teresa Kellogg took to Facebook to make the announcement Saturday night saying:

First and foremost I want to thank God for saving City Café....He was working through each and every one of you. I truly believe that angels walk among us and YOU are those angels. We love our community! We love our customers! With your loving and continuous support City Café will live on!

With the support of the community, the café was able to earn enough money to keep their doors open. A GoFundMe was set up as well, raising a little over $9,000 by Saturday night.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.