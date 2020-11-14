MURFRESSBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - After making their announcement to close their doors after 120 years, City Café will remain open thanks to the community coming together in support.
City Café Owner Teresa Kellogg took to Facebook to make the announcement Saturday night saying:
First and foremost I want to thank God for saving City Café....He was working through each and every one of you. I truly believe that angels walk among us and YOU are those angels. We love our community! We love our customers! With your loving and continuous support City Café will live on!
With the support of the community, the café was able to earn enough money to keep their doors open. A GoFundMe was set up as well, raising a little over $9,000 by Saturday night.
A 120-year-old Murfreesboro treasure announced they will shutter for good Wednesday, citing pandemic hardships.
