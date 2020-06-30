NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — It's been months since News4 first brought you the story about a resilient 12-year-old boy. Once the victim of a hit-and-run, he is now dreaming of playing football again.
"I cannot believe that less than four months ago we were in the worst moment of our lives," Ericka Fizer said. "It’s made us love each other a little bit more."
Since we last heard from them, Fizer and her family have made it home. The journey to get here was not easy. Nearly four months ago, her son Jay was hit by a car while riding his bike through the neighborhood. The driver fled the scene. "It's life, and we're not exempt," Fizer said.
From a medically-induced coma, to weeks of rehabilitation, doctors now tell Fizer that Jay is on his way to a full recovery. "He's getting back on my nerves again, so Jay's back," Fizer joked. "That's what I've been waiting for.
Their lives still look like lots of trips to the physical therapist and other specialists. "He has short-term memory loss," Fizer explained. "He still talks a little low... He loves football; he really wants to play football." Some doctors have told her that is a possibility.
Every day, she said, gets a little better. "I’ve seen how strong I was. I didn’t know how strong I was."
