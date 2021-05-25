NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A child is in the hospital after he was found unresponsive by emergency crews on Tuesday night.
First responders were called to an apartment complex around 7:30 p.m. at the 300 block of Berkley Drive for a possible drowning in the complex pool.
Officials say when crews arrived on scene they found an unresponsive 12-year-old with a security guard performing CPR. The child reportedly was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where he is in critical condition.
According to Metro Police, the 12-year-old was playing with three other friends in the pool with no adult supervision when the other children saw him at the bottom of the deep end and pulled him out. Officers say none of the children lived at the apartment complex.
At this time, police say this appears to be accidental. Youth Services Detectives are investigating.
