NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 12-year-old victim of a March hit-and-run has made miraculous strides toward recovery.
In the days since our last update from Ericka Fizer, life has been filled with uncertainty. Her 12-year-old son, Jay, spent days in a medically-induced coma after a car hit him on a bike ride around his neighborhood. The driver left him in the street.
"He was on life support and they didn't expect him to make it," Fizer said.
With every passing day, her son has surpassed every doctor's expectation. He was discharged from Vanderbilt intensive care unit, and moved to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta.
"He's progressing so fast the doctors and nurses are amazed," Fizer told News4 via Duo Wednesday, smiling.
Back in Nashville, police have since arrested Davonta Hall, charging him with a hit and run.
"I really I believe in karma and I'm leaving it in the hands of the universe to pay him back."
At a time where all our lives are filled with uncertainty, Jay's story breathes hope.
"I've had people tell me that we brighten their day every day to see different updates from Jay, and that we make this crisis that we're going through just a little bit easier, because they have something to look forward to."
Fizer said they will take recovery a day at a time.
"I cry sometimes just at the miracle child that he is, but I'm in no hurry. I'm in no hurry to go back to work. I'm here to make sure he's OK."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.