NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 12-year-old and 14-year-old were caught driving a stolen vehicle while armed with a pistol after running a red light in Nashville on Friday night.
Police say an officer stopped a pickup truck after it ran a red light near 12th Avenue and Laurel Street around 11:10 p.m. The officer was unaware that the pickup was stolen earlier on Wade Avenue during a house burglary and that there was a pistol inside it.
As the officer approached the truck, he heard a gunshot and called for back-up. Investigators revealed that the 12-year-old was originally driving but when pulled over, the 14-year-old swapped seats and got behind the wheel.
As they were getting out of the vehicle, the pistol went off as the 12-year-old was trying to hide it from police. The bullet didn't hit anyone and only made a hole in his pants.
Investigators are looking into where the gun originally came from.
The two juveniles were taken to detention and are charged with aggravated burglary, auto theft, and unlawful gun possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.