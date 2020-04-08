GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - An 11th death from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has been confirmed Wednesday.
Sumner Regional Medical Center confirms the 11th patient has died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Gallatin facility last month.
Officials say more than 70 residents and 30 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.