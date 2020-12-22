NASHVILLE – A Franklin man is receiving a gift over the next week from his best friend that’s life-saving.
David Steele and Michael Agostino have been best friends for several years. The two met while working the same shift at Waffle House more than 11 years ago. This year their bond is even stronger this year.
Diabetes and other health complications have taken a toll on David.
“I had to have my left leg amputated below the knee so I have a prosthetic that I walk with…and I’ve had to have knee replacement surgeries on both of my knees,” said Steele.
Eventually, he needed a new kidney and was put on the kidney transplant list in 2018.
“We were actually really surprised to find out that all you need was the A-B-O blood match to be able to donate so we were very shocked and surprised,” said Michael Agostino.
Michael decided to donate his kidney to his best friend to give him a better chance at surviving.
“I prayed and I was like you know God thank you…cause you know I didn’t think this would happen,” said Steele.
Michael is also a medical student who has never been hospitalized or had major surgery but to him this decision was worth it.
“You’re not in the best health you could be when you’re on dialysis so outweighs are going to extend his life by many years but it’s also going to improve the quality of his life significantly,” said Agostino.
Next week, these friends will share a gift that will save others' lives.
“I don’t view this as any different than if I were able to give to my own brother,” said Agostino.
Steele says he’s ever so grateful for his friend donation and encourages others to becoming live donors.
Both friends will undergo the transplant surgery on December 29th at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
