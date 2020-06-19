NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Millions of dollars in federal money will head to two projects aimed at overhauling technology on Tennessee’s interstate system over the next few years.
The $11.2 million grant will be split between two projects, both involving updates to technology that will help make commute smoother for Tennesseans.
$11 million will go to the I-40 Smart Fiber Project between Memphis and Nashville. Crews will install closed-circuit cameras, road weather sensors and digital signs to alert drivers to crashes and weather emergencies.
Another $2.6 million will go to the I-24 Smart Corridor Project between Nashville and Rutherford County.
“The need is really focused on reliability of the system,” said TDOT Director of Traffic Operations Brad Freeze. “I-24 corridor is one of the most congested corridors in Tennessee. We have very long commute times, but one thing that is really a problem on that corridor is the reliability. The day to day commute times vary significantly.”
The technology will find crashes and alert drivers with overhead digital signs. Traffic signals will also be installed near, on and off ramps to help with merging.
Both projects are set to be completed by 2023 or early 2024.
