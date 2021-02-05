NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Antonio Flores Garcia, 50, was murdered on January 21st in the parking lot of Haven Apartments in South Nashville.
As of today, there are no suspects in the case.
An anonymous concerned citizen has offered up $10k for information leading to an arrest.
Garcia was working on his car around 5 p.m. when police believe a man approached to rob him. The two fought physically and the suspect ran to a dark-blue mid 2000's Nissan Altima with tinted windows and chrome trim under the window.
As the vehicle pulled away, someone inside began shooting at Garcia. He was struck and killed.
The person he was fighting with is described as a young man with a light complexion, is approximately 5'7" tall, thin build, and wore dark clothing.
Anyone who has any information is asked to call from stoppers at 615-742-7463.
