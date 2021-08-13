LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee approved a $10,000 reward to help solve a Lawrenceburg murder case from several months ago.
Sharon Gillespie was found shot dead outside The Summit, her place of work, in April 2021.
So far police have been unable to track down a suspect.
The reward applies to anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest.
If you have helpful information, you're asked to contact the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 931-762-0450 and ask to speak to Lieutenant Brent Hunter.
