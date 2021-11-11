MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Lewisburg held its first-ever Veterans Day parade with a grand marshal celebrating his 103rd Veterans Day.
Reverend Jones Davis served his country in Burma in World War II.
This year marks 76 years after Japan surrendered to the U.S. in World War II, ending the war.
For the first time, Davis rode in Lewisburg's Veterans Day parade.
The ceremony that followed moved inside because of the rain. Hopefully, veterans from each generation and walk of life felt the gratitude.
“It’s very important because we protect the country and help save the country,” Davis said. “I reckon there’s no need to have any country if you’re not going to help serve it."
At 103-years-old, Davis is Marshall County’s oldest living veteran.
The mayor of Lewisburg hopes that Thursday’s Veterans Day parade will be the first of many as the city hopes to make it a long-running tradition in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.