FORT CAMPBELL, KY (WSMV) - More than 4,000 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) soldiers preparing for a month-long training deployment in Louisiana will be tested for COVID-19 before deploying next month.
Military officials say soldiers at Fort Campbell with the division's 2nd Brigade Combat Team, "Strike," are headed to Fort Polk, Louisiana, for the deployment. Soldiers will head out in early August and be back in early September.
All the soldiers scheduled to deploy will be tested for COVID-19. If a soldier tests positive, they will be isolated and stay at Fort Campbell until they are medically cleared.
The training exercise is a part of a regular scheduled rotation to the Army's Joint Readiness Training Center at Folk Polk where the brigade will tested on its ability to fight as a team.
