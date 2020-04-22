FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WSMV) - An additional deployment of Soldiers took place Wednesday as we continue to fight the COVID-9 pandemic.
10 Soldiers with the 101st Airborne deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.
The Soldiers deployed this time around are all logistics experts assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade.
The Soldiers will provide logistical support to medical forces operating in the northeast.
The sustainment brigade has multiple capabilities, including transportation, contract support, and communication assets.
The brigade also includes multi-functional logisticians, who can adapt to a wide variety of missions.
Fort Campbell previously deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26.
