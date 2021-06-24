NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police need your help finding the person they say stole over $100,000 worth of jewelry.
Police say a man walked into the American Jewelry store on South Mt. Juliet road just after 4 p.m. Thursday, and began to shop around with an employee.
At one point while shopping with the clerk, the man leaned over the counter, took multiple items, and ran outside through the parking lot. The value of all items stolen was over $100,000.
If you know who this suspect is, you're asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-8477 or through the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.