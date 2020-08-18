NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Today marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States.

Tennessee played a vital role as the 36th and final state needed to ratify the amendment.

Several events are being held around Nashville in celebration of the historic milestone.

The dedication of the Tennessee Women's Suffrage monument will be held in Centennial park starting at 10:30 a.m. today.

Mayor John Cooper will kick off the ceremony and the event will be punctuated by a squad of professional women skydivers.

The ceremony will not be open to the public, but it will be streamed live.

