LEWIS COUNTY, TN. (WSMV) - A 10-year-old boy is in the hospital Sunday night following an argument that led to an adult slashing his throat.
According to law enforcement, the 10-year-old and an adult got into an argument over a video game at a residence on Howards Switch Road when the adult became angry and slashed the child's throat.
The child was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with injuries believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is currently in custody as the investigation continues.
News4 will have more information online and on-air as it is made available.
