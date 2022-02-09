NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A decommissioned Metro Nashville Police officer was indicted in front of a grand jury Wednesday for sexual battery.
Officials say former MNPD officer Brian Woodard, 36, surrendered himself Wednesday evening on a grand jury indictment and was charged with one count of sexual battery for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman July 31st, 2021 while watching a movie off-duty at the Belcourt Theater.
Authorities said Woodard is accused of touching the left buttock of a 21-year-old woman seated on the same row as him as she leaned over to her right. Officers said in a statement that an empty seat separated them.
Woodard was later identified as the suspect in the case a few days later due to his membership at the Belcourt and the physical description provided by the 21-year-old and her fiancé officials said.
MNPD said Woodard was decommissioned in early August due to the criminal investigation by MNPD Sex Crimes detectives.
Woodward is a 10-year police department veteran and was last assigned to the North Precinct. He now has a bond set at $10,000.
