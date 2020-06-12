NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Imagine trying for a moments peace at Nashville's Rees family's home.
With 10 kids, two adopted, ages 36 to 13, it may sound difficult. However, it makes a beautiful sound.
Katie Reese is the oldest sibling at 36 and says everyone in the band is a ham, and that's why it works.
Typically, the family plays festivals, restaurants and weddings, but COVID-19 took all that away.
Now they’re in Metro parks and live streaming on Facebook, 6-feet apart shows for everyone and really good.
Twin brothers Max and Kolby say they give themselves a nine out of 10, which makes them only strive to get better.
